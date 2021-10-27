 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021

Grameenphone (GP) won two prestigious accolades at the Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021 - the first-ever retail award endeavor organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The connectivity partner of Digital Bangladesh has received awards in the "Best Use of Technology" and "Best Retailer-Others" category. The names of the winners were announced at a virtual even on Saturday last, says a press release.

With their primary focus being connecting people to what matters most, GP has been working hard to reach closer to people with it's flagship store "Grameenphone Center". The telecom leader in Bangladesh has been expanding the flagship stores even during pandemic.

GP has also been continuously innovating to make customers and as well Retailer's life through digital solution "Cockpit retail application". These two initiatives have brought Grameenphone the honor of this year's Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021.

GP Acting CMO Aulad Hossain said: "We are delighted to receive the acknowledgmentWe have been incorporating more innovation and futuristic methods into our retail business. Thanks to Bangladesh Brand Forum for recognizing our efforts." GP received recognition as the only telco in the country this year. The event was organized in association with The Daily Star.














