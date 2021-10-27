Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Akij Ceramics celebrates Architects’ Night in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Akij Ceramics celebrates Architects’ Night in Ctg

Akij Ceramics celebrates Architects’ Night in Ctg

Akij Ceramics and Board arranged the "Architects' Night" at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View where the renowned architects from Chattogram came together to spend a joyous evening with Akij, says a press release.
Latest product-portfolio from Akij Ceramics and Board altogether was presented to the architects. As the creations from Akij are always steps ahead from others in the run, their specifications also attracted the architects at that event.
In summary of every architect's speech -"latest innovations from Akij Ceramics and Board are much exciting to experience. Hopefully they always will excite the modern architecture and so on". The event got a different but gorgeous color when one of the most famous musical bands in Bangladesh, "JolerGaan" came on stage to perform. And finally the night carried through a dinner for a perfect goodbye.
From IAB - Chittagong Chapter, the respected Chairman Ar. Ashiq Imran and Deputy Chairman Ar. Faruk Ahmed made this event's creative point of view top of the mark. The secretary Ar. Fazle Imran Chy. was there also. A group from Akij Ceramics and Board top management was led by Mohammod Khourshed Alam the Director from Sales and Marketing division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft