

Akij Ceramics celebrates Architects’ Night in Ctg

Latest product-portfolio from Akij Ceramics and Board altogether was presented to the architects. As the creations from Akij are always steps ahead from others in the run, their specifications also attracted the architects at that event.

In summary of every architect's speech -"latest innovations from Akij Ceramics and Board are much exciting to experience. Hopefully they always will excite the modern architecture and so on". The event got a different but gorgeous color when one of the most famous musical bands in Bangladesh, "JolerGaan" came on stage to perform. And finally the night carried through a dinner for a perfect goodbye.

From IAB - Chittagong Chapter, the respected Chairman Ar. Ashiq Imran and Deputy Chairman Ar. Faruk Ahmed made this event's creative point of view top of the mark. The secretary Ar. Fazle Imran Chy. was there also. A group from Akij Ceramics and Board top management was led by Mohammod Khourshed Alam the Director from Sales and Marketing division.





















