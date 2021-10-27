Video
SHAREit clinches spot in recent AppsFlyer ranking

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

As a mark of their stellar growth, file sharing, content streaming and gaming app SHAREit, a part of global technology giant SHAREit Group, the app has powered its way to the top spots of the recently-revealed AppsFlyer rankings for different categories and regions.
SHAREit app has been ranked #4 globally after Google, Facebook and TikTok in the Volume rankings for IAP index across all categories whereas it has come third in Southeast Asia for driving the high retention and IAP volumes amongst Android users. SHAREit has also been named as the #1 fastest-growing publisher in North America and 2nd in Latin America, according to a press release.
These rankings have recently been revealed by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform, in the 13th edition of their Performance Index. A total of 33 billion app installs, 17,000 apps, and 55 billion app opens were examined to compile the rankings.  
SHAREit has also been performing consistently in the Indian-subcontinent region, helping brands drive growth with significantly high retention rates and also helping them boost revenue by driving a high share of paying users. The app scored big, ranking among top 5 media publishers in at least 4 categories in this region.
SHAREit has been ranked #3 in finance and #4 in life and culture for IAP index volume ranking. For retention power index, SHAREit has been ranked #3 in Utility category, #4 in Finance category and #5 in Social category and in the Indian-subcontinent region.
The rankings point to the pertinent role SHAREit has been playing in this region when it comes to helping brands at scale and providing an effective marketing platform for all categories. "We are thrilled to be named as a leading media publisher for brands in finance and e-commerce categories in driving their in-app purchases in the region and looking forward to helping more businesses ride the wave and grow" said Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group.


