Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: Govt

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1

COLOMBO, Oct 26: Sri Lanka will stop commissioning new coal-fired power plants as part of a push to ditch the dirty fossil fuel, the government said Tuesday, ahead of the COP26 global summit on climate change.
Coal and hydroelectricity contribute about 44 percent each to Sri Lanka's power supply. Diesel accounts for nine percent, the rest coming from wind and solar.
"The cabinet approved a proposal by the minister of electricity to support the no new coal initiative (of COP26) and allow both local and foreign investors to set up more renewable energy projects," cabinet spokesman Ramesh Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.
No further details were released.
Ceylon Electricity Board officials told AFP the decision meant a planned fourth coal-fired power plant in Norochcholai, north of the capital Colombo, would be scrapped.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft