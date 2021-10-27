

Service engineers of the Minister Group drawn from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions



Service engineers of the Minister Group drawn from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, participate at a training workshop held in Bogura recently. Minister Group Deputy Executive Director Shah Alam, GM (Business Development) Rafiqul Islam Liton, Assistant Director Sifat Ullah along with the Rajshahi AGM, Audit Senior Manager, Training and Development Manager, Rangpur and Rajshahi Division Managers were present on the occasion.