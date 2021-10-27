Video
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Arla Foods rolls out insurance plan for distributor staff

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, the local subsidiary of Danish multinational dairy cooperative Arla Foods, and the producer of the country's most loved milk powder brand Dano for 60 years, has recently initiated its distributor employee insurance programme through a signed agreement with Delta Life Insurance at the Arla Bangladesh HQ, says a press release.
Through this agreement Arla Bangladesh will facilitate insurance services for 1498 employees of its distributors across the country. This will include sales representatives, delivery personnel, drivers, warehouse keepers, office staffs along with other members of each business entity, each receiving up to BDT 175,000 in health and life insurance coverage.
Peter Hallberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited and Dr. Ashraf Uddin, Executive Director of Delta Life Insurance Company Ltd. signed the agreement in the presence of Jan-Erik Nilsén, Head of Finance; Hossain Md. Ruhin Sabbir, Senior Sales Operations Managerand Md. Junayed, Sales Operations Executive of Arla Foods Bangladesh and Md. Nahid Hasan, Senior Relationship Manager of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited.
"We at Arla, believe in sustainable business practices. Sustainability, for us, is only about ensuring the wellbeing of internal team members but also about the people contributing to our growth in the entire value chain. Based on our beliefs, we try to lead by example in our industry. This initiative is a staunch testament of those beliefs," said Peter Hallberg stressing on the importance of the distributor employee insurance programme.
Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to almost 1.5 crore Bangladeshi consumers every month.


