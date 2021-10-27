Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU ministers tussle over how to tackle gas price surge

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 26: EU energy ministers held an emergency meeting on Tuesday on how to tackle surging gas prices, with 11 countries including Germany rejecting proposals from France and Spain for deep market reforms.
The gathering in Luxembourg was bookended between an EU summit last week called on the same issue and the COP26 climate summit next week in Britain.
It came against a backdrop of rocketing energy prices globally as many countries' economies jump into high gear after a long hiatus forced by Covid-19 restrictions.
Europe, highly dependent on imported gas and oil, is seeing wholesale energy prices jump dramatically, mainly on the back of soaring spot gas prices that are the benchmark.
The European Commission has come up with a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate the short-term surge, mainly encouraging member states to cut taxes and levies that typically account for around a third of energy bills.
But Spain went into the meeting gung-ho to persuade the others to back its plan for EU countries to jointly purchase gas, the same way they did for the bloc's successful Covid-19 vaccines procurement.
France, backing Spain, wants a redesign of Europe's energy market to make gas a less important component in setting prices -- something that suits its domestic energy mix, which is more than 70 percent supplied from nuclear power.
Nine countries including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands said in a joint statement issued just before Tuesday's meeting that they opposed fundamental changes to the EU's market.
"The internal market for gas and electricity has been jointly and gradually built over the past decades. Competitive markets contribute to innovation, security of supply and are thus a key element to facilitate the transition" towards the EU's ambition for a low-carbon future, they said.
One of the signatories, Luxembourg, said Sweden and Belgium had also signed onto the statement, bringing the total backing it to 11.
"The Spanish government is over-promising by saying joint energy procurement will solve the crisis. What will solve the crisis is efficiency investments," Luxembourg Energy Minister Claude Turmes told reporters as he arrived for the meeting.
Spain's energy minister, Sara Aagesen Munoz, countered that the energy price surge "is an extraordinary and urgent situation that requires urgent action".
"Our proposal is totally clear and forceful," she said, adding that she planned to win over her counterparts "with facts".
"The energy transition, the ecological transition and the decarbonisation that Europe is committed to is only possible if consumers and industries perceive the benefits of this transition," she said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft