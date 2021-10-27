Video
Facebook profits jump by 17per cent

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Oct 26: Facebook said on Monday that revenue rose 35 percent to $29 billion in the three months ending in September compared with the same period last year, while profits rose 17 percent to $9.2 billion, a sign of the social network's financial strength as it faces a public relations crisis over troubling disclosures made by a former employee.
Advertising revenue, which is responsible for the vast majority of Facebook's income, rose 33 percent to $28.3 billion. "Other" revenue, which consists largely of sales of Facebook's virtual-reality Oculus hardware, rose 195 percent to $734 million.
Some 3.6 billion people now use one of Facebook's apps every month, up 12 percent from a year earlier.
"We made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our road map, especially around creators, commerce and helping to build the metaverse" - a vision of the future espoused by technologists in which disparate parts of the digital world will merge with portions of the offline world. Zuckerberg has said he hopes for Facebook to be known as a "metaverse company" in the years ahead.
The results were a continuation of the company's strong financial performance during the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed people indoors toward their computers and other devices.
In recent weeks, though, Facebook has faced intensifying political pressure. Frances Haugen, a former employee who became a whistleblower, has shared thousands of pages of internal documents and has said that the company chose "profits over people." The disclosures by Haugen, first publicized in The Wall Street Journal, ignited a firestorm of criticism from lawmakers, regulators and the public. Lawmakers have focused largely on reports showing how Facebook knew Instagram was worsening body image issues among teenagers, among other issues.
    -The New York Times


