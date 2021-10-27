

New partners for Huawei Cloud Expansion

The new collaborations will be started with Horangi, ZIONEXT, USEA Global, Advocado, 4Paradigm, YonYou, and Cloudwise, says a press release.

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. This entity is committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. Huawei Cloud has also been cultivating industrial digital transformations with its platform and ecosystem, focusing on government institutions, the financial services industry (FSI), logistics and energy, and even media organizations.

Speaking at the event, Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud's APAC Ecosystem, said the company's two-pronged technology and customer-focused strategy has put the brand in the top five cloud Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers globally and within the top four in Asia Pacific's emerging markets.

"We have invested more than 112b USD in infrastructure upgrading, research and development over the past decade to provide the best services for our users. In the Asia Pacific, with our 20 representative offices and agencies, over 9,000 employees, 10,000 certified service engineers, and experts ensure our customer's success and ours as one of the leading cloud service providers globally," said Zeng.

Under these collaborations, a new partnership with a cybersecurity firm, Horangi enables the delivery of turnkey cloud security solutions on Huawei Cloud powered by Warden, Horangi's flagship Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) application. Warden's infrastructure security rules, delivery of Identity and Access Management (IAM) best practices, and threat detection capabilities can vastly improve the cyber-risk posture of organizations on Huawei Cloud.

ZIONEXT and Huawei Cloud will jointly develop new products and services in the digital learning and teaching space. Based on ZIONEXT's cloud-based learning management platform and applications, the pair will jointly market new products and services globally, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Central Asia region.





