Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

9 EU partners reject French-led electricity reforms

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

BRUSSELS, Oct 26: Nine EU states, including Germany, on Monday rejected a French-led bid to reform Europe's wholesale energy markets as prices soar.
"As the price spikes have global drivers, we should be very careful before interfering in the design of internal energy markets," the nine said in a joint statement.
France wants to see a decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices, seeing as unfair to consumers the difference between what they are having to pay compared to the "ultra low cost" of nuclear energy.
"This will not be a remedy to mitigate the current rising energy prices linked to fossil fuels markets," read the statement from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg and the Netherlands a day ahead of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers.
Earlier this month France's and Spain's finance ministers urged reform of the bloc's wholesale electricity market including the regulation of tariffs as prices shoot ever upwards.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has complained previously that the EU pricing system gives gas a disproportionate influence on the setting of wholesale electricity prices, pushing them higher in recent months as winter nears.
Le Maire appealed to the bloc to review from top to bottom the functioning of the electricity single market, judging its current rules "obsolete."
But, without singling out Paris, the nine said they "cannot support any measure that conflicts with the internal gas and electricity market, for instance an ad hoc reform of the wholesale energy market."
The nine said competition between different fuel sources contributes "to innovation, security of supply and are thus a key element to facilitate the transition" towards low-carbon emissions.
The European electricity market "has functioned well for 20 years with truly competitive prices... To interfere could be extremely dangerous. That could destroy all confidence in this market," Luxembourg Energy Minister Claude Turmes said earlier this month.
Gas prices currently help to fix a price across the bloc-wide electricity market. The average price is lifted in states that largely use costly fossil fuels in order to meet rising demand.
The European Commission says it is happy with its so-called marginal wholesale pricing system which sees bloc members get the same price for the electricity they are producing while encouraging the development of renewable energy sources.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft