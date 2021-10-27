Stocks rebound strongly after a 2-day losing streak

Stocks rebounded strongly on Tuesday after a two-day losing streak as investors took fresh stacks pulling up indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 120.48 points or 1.75 per cent to 7,005, after losing more than 191 points in the previous two sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 17.10 points to 2,661 and the DSES (Shariah) index gained 16.86 points 1,482 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, however fell to Tk 13.86 billion on the DSE, down 5.71 per cent lower from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.70 billion.

The prices of more than 90 per cent traded issues closed higher, as out of 376 issues traded, 340 closed higher, 22 ended lower and 14 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 195,064 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 314.45 million securities.

The market-cap of DSE also increased to Tk 5,639 billion which was Tk 5,572 billion in the previous day.

KDS Accessories was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10.18 per cent while Grameenphone was the day's worst loser, shedding 1.65 per cent. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 308 points to settle at 20,477 points and Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 179 points to finish at 12,303 points.

The gainers beat the losers as 250 issues closed higher, 32 ended lower and 18 remained unchanged. The port city bourse traded 13.75 million shares and mutual fund units worth nearly Tk 418 million in turnover.



















