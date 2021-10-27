Video
GP signs deal with startup led by a former staff

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

GP Chief Financial Officer Jens Becker and D24 Logistics Managing Director Md Ziaul Karim along with their colleagues pose at an agreement signing ceremony held at GPHouse on Tuesday.

GP Chief Financial Officer Jens Becker and D24 Logistics Managing Director Md Ziaul Karim along with their colleagues pose at an agreement signing ceremony held at GPHouse on Tuesday.

Grameenphone (GP) has signed an agreement with 'D24 Logistics Ltd', a startup led by former employees in bid to promote entrepreneurship, drive startup and agility culture across the organization. D24 Logistics will be primarily responsible for certain inventory and delivery management and archiving and disposal management for GP.
A signing ceremony in this regard, was held at GPHouse on Tuesday while Jens Becker, Chief Financial Officer, Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Md Ziaul Karim, Managing Director of D24 Logistics on behalf of their respective organizations were present.
Yeasir Mahmood Khan, Director, Business Partner & Circle HR, K. M. Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Industrial Relations and Khairul Basher, Head of Communication of Grameenphone were also present.
GP has teamed up with D24 Logistics to ensure that the mobile network operator's inventory, delivery, archival, and disposal management are streamlined to attain optimum growth.
The announcement has been made as a continuation of promoting former employee-led startups from GP. Earlier the company also supported two startups ReCom and VX Services Ltd, which were also incorporated by former GP employees.
GP joined hands with ReCom Consulting Ltd for obtaining HR and Accounting BPO managed services, including payroll, provident fund, gratuity fund, workers profit participation fund management, finance expense-to-pay process, bank collection operation, and related software solutions.
While VX Services Ltd provides facility management solutions ranging from access control systems, building management and maintenance systems.
 GP CHRO Syed Tanvir Husain said, "At Grameenphone, we are keen to learn future skills and adapt lean operating model. I believe this new startup; their lean operating model and agile ways of work will help us run logistics operations smartly and efficiently."   
D24 Logistics Managing Director Md Ziaul Karim commented: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Grameenphone. Our advanced capabilities and high-tech operating model shall help Grameenphone in meeting customers' ever-increasing demands under a future-ready logistics service infrastructure".
D24 Logistics is spearheaded by a pool of experienced and proficient former GP employees with the vision to become a reliable and exclusive logistics service provider who prioritize sophisticated services in line with the country laws and moral and environment principles, with their three key anchor points - experience, capacity, and trustworthiness.


