Income tax fair will not be held this year

This year the annual income tax fair is not going to be held as the coronavirus pandemic is still around and people's safety remained the big issue.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Munim said this speaking at a press conference in the capital's Segunbagicha in the city on Tuesday.

On the occasion of providing tax services throughout the month of November he said, "We can't hold the fair this time. Instead like last year, we will try to bring a fair environment in different circles and tax zone as the pandemic situation still not over."

He said like last year in 649 tax circles of 31 tax regions income tax returns will be accepted from November 1-30. "However, I am giving special service booths in a few places. For example, in Dhaka, we have set up a booth for government officials in the Secretariat in addition to local tax zone", he said.

So that government employees can save their time. Government officials and employees will get services at the booth of the secretariat from November 1-14. They will also be able to file income tax returns at the Officers Club. Members of the Armed Forces will be able to submit their returns at Dhaka Cantonment for two days on November 9-10. Highest 141 tax payers will be honored on November 24.

In the first three months of the current financial year, more than 0.4 million people have registered e-TIN. The number of registrations in the fiscal year 2020-21 is 1.3 million. So far a total of 6.7 million and 92 thousand people have taken e-TIN registration, the NBR chairman said.

When asked why the increase in TIN registration was satisfactory but the return submission did not increase, Rahmatul Munim said, "Although TIN registration is compulsory, we are not being strict yet to realize tax. We want taxpayers to file returns on their own initiative. We have started a door-to-door survey. However, it was closed due to Corona". Other senior NBR officials were present on the occasion.























