UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

LONDON, Oct 26: The minimum wage in Britain will rise from 8.91 to 9.50 pounds per hour next year, the Treasury announced on Monday.

The hike "means a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will see a pay rise of more than 1,000 pounds a year," said a Treasury statement, using the official term for the minimum wage in Britain. The minimum wage increase, which applies to workers aged 23 and above, is matched by other increases for younger workers.

"This wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this parliament," Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying in the statement. -AFP

















