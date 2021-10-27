Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ministers urge traders to take stakes as investment summit begins

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister and the Commerce Minister have urged the local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh utlitising benefits and facilities extended by the government.
They requested the entrepreneurs for the investment at the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 organised jointly by the Commerce Ministry and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.
"Bangladesh is a business- and investment-friendly nation, as we are providing the foreign investors with more opportunities than other countries," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen."I invite investors to invest more in our country."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the weeklong virtual international summit from her official residence in Ganabhaban. Momen also said Bangladesh significantly progressed in agriculture and energy sectors. The government has ensured continuous supply of power and energy across the country, he said.
Bangladesh will be 26th biggest economy in the world by 2030, the Minister said. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economy in the world.
"We provide more trade and investment facilities for all compared to any other country." The government has taken many steps to develop infrastructure, he said. "We are setting up 100 economic zones to promote private investment."
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman gave welcome remarks while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, among others, were also present.
The October 26-November 1 summit is being held also to mark the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. A total of 552 companies from 38 countries of five continents are taking part in 450 business-to-business (B2B) match-making sessions, which, the DCCI president hopes would help to explore new business opportunities and attract foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.
The investment summit includes nine sectors: underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments, especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics and Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and Food Processing, Jute and Textiles and FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) and retail business.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL celebrates its 22nd annive
Banking Event
Samsung boss convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai’s Union Properties
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit
A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)
RMG makers urged to pay more as cotton prices rise globally
 GP wins accolades at the BD Retail Awards 2021


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft