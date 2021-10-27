Ministers urge traders to take stakes as investment summit begins

Bangladesh Foreign Minister and the Commerce Minister have urged the local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh utlitising benefits and facilities extended by the government.

They requested the entrepreneurs for the investment at the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 organised jointly by the Commerce Ministry and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.

"Bangladesh is a business- and investment-friendly nation, as we are providing the foreign investors with more opportunities than other countries," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen."I invite investors to invest more in our country."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the weeklong virtual international summit from her official residence in Ganabhaban. Momen also said Bangladesh significantly progressed in agriculture and energy sectors. The government has ensured continuous supply of power and energy across the country, he said.

Bangladesh will be 26th biggest economy in the world by 2030, the Minister said. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economy in the world.

"We provide more trade and investment facilities for all compared to any other country." The government has taken many steps to develop infrastructure, he said. "We are setting up 100 economic zones to promote private investment."

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman gave welcome remarks while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, among others, were also present.

The October 26-November 1 summit is being held also to mark the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. A total of 552 companies from 38 countries of five continents are taking part in 450 business-to-business (B2B) match-making sessions, which, the DCCI president hopes would help to explore new business opportunities and attract foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.

The investment summit includes nine sectors: underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments, especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics and Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and Food Processing, Jute and Textiles and FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) and retail business.











