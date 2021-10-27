Sisi lifts state of emergency in force since 2017

CAIRO, Oct 26: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has announced the lifting of a years-long nationwide state of emergency. The measure had been in place since the April 2017 bombings of two Coptic churches by an affiliate of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group that killed more than 40 people and wounded dozens more. Coptic Christians account for about 10 percent of Egypt's population of some 100 million.

"Egypt has become, thanks to its great people and its loyal men, an oasis of security and stability in the region," el-Sisi said on Facebook on Monday evening. "This is why I decided to cancel the renewal of the state of emergency throughout the country," he added. -REUTERS



