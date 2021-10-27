US suspends economic aid to Sudan

KHARTOUM, Oct 26: The United States on Monday suspended 700 million US dollars in economic aid to Sudan after the country's military forces arrested civilian leaders and officials.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged the military to immediately release all detained political actors, fully restore the civilian-led transitional government, and refrain from violence against protesters.

The Biden administration has announced pausing US assistance to Sudan after the military takeover and urged the "immediate" restoration of the civilian-led government.

Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday that Washington will evaluate its "entire relationship" with Khartoum unless the country returns to the "transitional path" to democracy. -AFP

