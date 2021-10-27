Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sonia urges Congress leaders to override personal ambitions

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress state chiefs to focus on discipline and unity "overriding personal ambitions", in a sharp message as the party battles public infighting in states like Punjab and Chhattisgarh.
The Congress president also commented on what she called "a lack of clarity and cohesion" among state level leaders, reflecting the party's big worry over its disarray ahead of various states polls.
"I would like to reemphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success," Sonia Gandhi, 74, said in her opening statement at a meeting of state Congress chiefs.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting.
Sonia Gandhi urged party leaders to fight what she called the "diabolical campaign" of the ruling BJP and its mentor RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologically. "We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle," she stressed. On this, she expressed concern that the party's policies on issues facing the nation did not trickle down to the   lowest rung.     -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi pledges more than $1b in climate initiatives
Sisi lifts state of emergency in force since 2017
US suspends economic aid to Sudan
Sonia urges Congress leaders to override personal ambitions
Japan's Princess Mako finally marries college sweetheart, gives up title
Myanmar junta rebuked by ASEAN
2020 hottest for Asia: UN
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft