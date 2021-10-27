Video
Home Foreign News

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries college sweetheart, gives up title

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

TOKYO, Oct 26: Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, married her college sweetheart on Tuesday, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her "irreplaceable" husband after a tumultuous engagement.
In an unusually frank joint news conference with her new husband, Mako said "incorrect" news reports about Komuro had caused her great sadness, stress and fear. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year after a four year engagement plagued by money scandals and intense media scrutiny.
"I'm aware that there are various views on our marriage. I feel very sorry for those (for) whom we have caused trouble ...," said Mako, who will from now be known as Mako Komuro, having had to give up her royal title after marrying a commoner, in line with Japanese law. "For us, marriage is a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts"
The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which runs the family's lives, submitted paperwork to a local office registering their marriage.
The couple broke with tradition by foregoing the rituals and ceremonies usual to royal weddings, including a reception, while Mako also refused the one-off payment of about $1.3 million typically made to royal women who leave the imperial family after marriage.    -REUTERS


