Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar junta rebuked by ASEAN

Suu Kyi testifies for first time in junta court

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 26: Southeast Asian leaders sharply criticised Myanmar's junta as a regional summit opened on Tuesday without a representative from the country, following its top general's exclusion for ignoring a peace roadmap agreed six    months ago.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had said it would accept a non-political figure from Myanmar, but the junta on Monday rejected that, saying it would only agree to its leader or a minister attending.
In an unprecedented snub to the leader of a member state, ASEAN had decided to sideline junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who led a Feb. 1 coup that spiralled into violence and nationwide chaos, for his failure to cease hostilities, allow humanitarian access and start dialogue with opponents, as agreed with ASEAN in April.
A top US official has held a virtual meeting with two representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), an administration set up by opponents of the February 1 military coup that plunged the country into chaos. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung from the NUG in a virtual meeting on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified for the first time in a junta court on Tuesday, four months after being put on trial by the military that toppled her government, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP.
She "gave her statement at the court by herself" in response to charges of incitement related to two February statements criticising the coup, the source said. The contents of her testimony on Tuesday "cannot be revealed" until the court has certified them, the source said, adding this was expected next week.  Media have been barred from attending Suu Kyi's trial at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and the junta recently banned her legal team from speaking to the media.    -REUTERS, AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi pledges more than $1b in climate initiatives
Sisi lifts state of emergency in force since 2017
US suspends economic aid to Sudan
Sonia urges Congress leaders to override personal ambitions
Japan's Princess Mako finally marries college sweetheart, gives up title
Myanmar junta rebuked by ASEAN
2020 hottest for Asia: UN
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft