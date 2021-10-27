Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MANCHESTER, OCT 26: Manchester United's historic 5-0 thrashing at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool has left manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging to his job despite signing a new three-year deal just three months ago.
Solskjaer has failed to win a trophy in nearly three years in charge at Old Trafford and tangible signs of progress after finishing second in the Premier League last season have been blown away amid a run of five defeats in their last nine games.
United are already eight points off the pace at the top of the table and there is a growing consensus that they need a coach to match the calibre of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel.
Solskjaer has led United to two consecutive top-four finishes for the first time since Alex Ferguson's retirement as manager in 2013, but his time looks to be running out.
AFP Sport looks at five of the candidates to replace the 48-year-old if and when he is shown the door at Old Trafford.
Antonio Conte
A proven title winner, Conte turned a Chelsea side that had finished 10th the previous season into Premier League winners in his debut campaign in England in 2016/17.
The Italian is without a club having left Inter Milan in May after ending their 11-year wait to win Serie A.
Conte appears a perfect fit to solve United's defensive woes that have blighted their season. Solskjaer's men have kept one clean sheet in 21 games and shipped 11 goals in a week against Leicester, Atalanta and Liverpool.
However, Conte's fiery temperament and tendency to fall out with his superiors could count against him.
"He's not a fit for United," said former United captain Gary Neville on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane
Expectations were high for United to challenge for major trophies this season after the signings of serial winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, along with £73 million ($100 million) winger Jadon Sancho.
Three of Ronaldo and Varane's Champions League titles came under Zidane at Real Madrid and the Frenchman is also a free agent having ended his second spell with the Spanish giants in May.
Zidane proved himself a master of moulding a star-studded squad into a team at Madrid, where he also won two La Liga titles.
That is exactly what United need and his global profile fits the brand-building exercise the English giants have gone down in recent years, at times to the detriment of a well-functioning team on the field.
Brendan Rodgers
The outstanding option on the domestic market for United is Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.
The Northern Irishman's past as a Liverpool manager may rule him out for many United fans, but he has rebuilt his reputation since a rollercoaster three years at Anfield between 2012 and 2015.
Rodgers proved himself capable of handling the demands of winning every week in three years at Celtic, where he won a clean sweep of seven domestic trophies before returning to the Premier League with Leicester.
The Foxes have narrowly missed out on the Champions League for the past two seasons to Chelsea despite far inferior resources and beat the European champions to win the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history last season.
Erik Ten Hag
The Dutchman is responsible for arguably the form team in Europe right now with Ajax cruising towards the last 16 of the Champions League and another Eredivisie title after thrashing PSV Eindhoven 5-0 on Sunday.
Ten Haag was linked with a number of top jobs after leading the four-time European champions to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1997 two years ago.
But unlike many of his players from that run, he is yet to be poached by one of Europe's top clubs.
The former Bayern Munich youth team coach would fit the attacking style demanded of a United manager, as exhibited by a 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund last week.
Luis Enrique
The Spain coach is another with plenty of experience in getting the best out of a collection of talented individuals.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd
Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73
Barca and Boca Juniors to play Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia
Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays
Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool 'was coming', says Shaw
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Gibson urges Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England
South Africa down West Indies in T20 World Cup


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft