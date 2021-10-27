Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh gymnasts along with Rio Olympic gold medallist gymnast Margarita Mamun doing warm-up on Tuesday at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur

Bangladesh gymnasts along with Rio Olympic gold medallist gymnast Margarita Mamun doing warm-up on Tuesday at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur

With the participation of six nations including host Bangladesh, the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2021 is starting today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest at 4:00 pm. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary-General Syed Shahed Reza will attend the inaugural programme as the guest of Honour while the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will be a special guest. Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun will preside over the programme.
Apart from the Bangladesh gymnasts, the meet will witness Artistic performances of gymnasts from Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan Nepal and Sri Lanka in the competition.
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today

Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today

Including 12 from Bangladesh, a total of 67 gymnasts from the six countries will fight for gold medals of each 22 events to be played in three categories, men's senior, men's junior and women.
After the international meet is inaugurated today, the Qualification round will start on Thursday.
Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation is organising the championship in observance of the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
One of the big attractions of the competition is the presence of Margarita Mamun, a Bangladeshi born Russian gymnast who won gold in the Rio Olympic 2016. This Olympian had tipped the young Bangladesh gymnasts for the international competition.
Earlier, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, unveiled the logo of the event as the chief guest at Dhaka Club on 23 October.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd
Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73
Barca and Boca Juniors to play Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia
Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays
Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool 'was coming', says Shaw
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Gibson urges Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England
South Africa down West Indies in T20 World Cup


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft