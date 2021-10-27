

Bangladesh gymnasts along with Rio Olympic gold medallist gymnast Margarita Mamun doing warm-up on Tuesday at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest at 4:00 pm. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary-General Syed Shahed Reza will attend the inaugural programme as the guest of Honour while the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will be a special guest. Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun will preside over the programme.

Apart from the Bangladesh gymnasts, the meet will witness Artistic performances of gymnasts from Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan Nepal and Sri Lanka in the competition.

Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today

After the international meet is inaugurated today, the Qualification round will start on Thursday.

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation is organising the championship in observance of the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

One of the big attractions of the competition is the presence of Margarita Mamun, a Bangladeshi born Russian gymnast who won gold in the Rio Olympic 2016. This Olympian had tipped the young Bangladesh gymnasts for the international competition.

Earlier, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, unveiled the logo of the event as the chief guest at Dhaka Club on 23 October.















