Gibson urges Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England

Fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson urged the Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England, a team full with big hitters, when they take on them in their second game of the Super 12 phase of the Twenty20 World Cup today (Wednesday).

The game will mark the two side's first meeting in this shortest format of the cricket and patience is key to make the match a memorable one, according to Gibson, who worked with England national team for sometimes.

"We have to be on our A game if we want to challenge them and ultimately win the game," Gibson said during the pre-match conference on Tuesday.

"We know that England are a very powerful batting line-up. The key is to be accurate with what we deliver, and back ourselves. We know they will come out hard, but they also give you chances. The message is not to panic.

Understand that you will get hit off a good ball. That's their mentality. But they also give you opportunity to take wickets. We must be calm to execute our skills and plans, and considered about every ball we bowl."

England are flying high following their crushing six-wicket defeat against defending champions West Indies after bowling them out for just 55 runs. In contrary, Bangladesh are morally shattered following their five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, a match in which they sensed a victory. But two vital drops by Liton Das and poor captaincy by Mahmudullah Riyad cost them the game.

Liton particularly are on the knife-edge as he has been going through patchy batting form and also got fined due to his altercation with Lahiru Kumara in that match. But Gibson said Bangladesh team management is very supportive towards Liton Das.

"One or two catches get dropped in every cricket match. Obviously when the catches play a part in the result, it is highlighted more but we do a lot of catching practice. When the guys are out in the middle under pressure, mistakes like catches going down happen. I won't say it is a concern," he said.

"The fact that a couple of catches went down doesn't diminish what he contributes to the team. Of course, anybody can drop a catch. It is highlighted because those catches, you can argue, contributed to the result"

Terming Liton as a key player of the team, he further said, "Liton has been one of our key players for a while. The reality is that any other fielder in that position could have dropped those catches as well. We remind him of his quality, and that he is a key player for us. We support the

player, whether it is Liton Das or any other player."

After taking four wickets against Oman, Bangladesh's key fast bowler Mustafizur looked out-of-sort and jaded but Gibson said Mustafizur could overcome it.

"Fizz is a key bowler for us in any conditions. His cutters are more effective in Bangladesh but one thing I like about him is his ability to adjust to conditions very quickly. He is key especially in the backend of the innings, but he can also swing the ball back in now. We have worked very hard on it. He is a weapon for us with both the new and old ball." -BSS









