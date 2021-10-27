Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gibson urges Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson urged the Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England, a team full with big hitters, when they take on them in their second game of the Super 12 phase of the Twenty20 World Cup today (Wednesday).
The game will mark the two side's first meeting in this shortest format of the cricket and patience is key to make the match a memorable one, according to Gibson, who worked with England national team for sometimes.
"We have to be on our A game if we want to challenge them and ultimately win the game," Gibson said during the pre-match conference on Tuesday.
"We know that England are a very powerful batting line-up. The key is to be accurate with what we deliver, and back ourselves. We know they will come out hard, but they also give you chances. The message is not to panic.
Understand that you will get hit off a good ball. That's their mentality. But they also give you opportunity to take wickets. We must be calm to execute our skills and plans, and considered about every ball we bowl."
England are flying high following their crushing six-wicket defeat against defending champions West Indies after bowling them out for just 55 runs. In contrary, Bangladesh are morally shattered following their five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, a match in which they sensed a victory. But two vital drops by Liton Das and poor captaincy by Mahmudullah Riyad cost them the game.
Liton particularly are on the knife-edge as he has been going through patchy batting form and also got fined due to his altercation with Lahiru Kumara in that match. But Gibson said Bangladesh team management is very supportive towards Liton Das.   
"One or two catches get dropped in every cricket match. Obviously when the catches play a part in the result, it is highlighted more but we do a lot of catching practice. When the guys are out in the middle under pressure, mistakes like catches going down happen. I won't say it is a concern," he said.  
"The fact that a couple of catches went down doesn't diminish what he contributes to the team. Of course, anybody can drop a catch. It is highlighted because those catches, you can argue, contributed to the result"
Terming Liton as a key player of the team, he further said, "Liton has been one of our key players for a while. The reality is that any other fielder in that position could have dropped those catches as well. We remind him of his quality, and that he is a key player for us. We support the
player, whether it is Liton Das or any other player."
After taking four wickets against Oman, Bangladesh's key fast bowler Mustafizur looked out-of-sort and jaded but Gibson said Mustafizur could overcome it.
"Fizz is a key bowler for us in any conditions. His cutters are more effective in Bangladesh but one thing I like about him is his ability to adjust to conditions very quickly. He is key especially in the backend of the innings, but he can also swing the ball back in now. We have worked very hard on it. He is a weapon for us with both the new and old ball."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd
Legendary former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies, aged 73
Barca and Boca Juniors to play Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia
Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays
Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool 'was coming', says Shaw
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Gibson urges Bangladesh bowlers not to panic against England
South Africa down West Indies in T20 World Cup


Latest News
Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says
Taxes zones to render tax fair-like services in November: NBR chairman
Japan to keep working Bangladesh's development, stability: envoy
Bangladesh-US exercise for disaster response begins in city
Biden to meet France's Macron on Friday: W.House
PD of Karnaphuli Cooperative among 10 held over fraud
Communal attacks: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry
Pakistan need 135-run to win
Team management resembles rehab centre for SA coaches: Mashrafe
Bourses bounce back after two-day slump
Most Read News
Sampriti Bangladesh organizes a 'harmony rally' at Central Shaheed Minar
Smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast
We still expect 'great things' from Gayle, says West Indies coach
Delicious hilsa set to be back on menu
Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row in T20 World Cup
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft