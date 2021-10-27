Bangladesh facing Kuwait for a win today



Bangladesh u23 footballers who went to play the Group-D qualifying round matches of the 2022 AFC Under-23Asian Cup having regular practice at the FC Bunyodkor Academy Training Ground on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, team head coach Maruful Haque and skipper Tutul Hossain Badsha attended a press meet on Tuesday. There, the coach said, "The opponents are better than us considering the FIFA rankings. They are a strong opponent. But we will play the match for a win. We have six players from the national team in our squad. With a combination of experience and young blood, we are hopeful to do well."

Skipper Tutul said, "We will give our best to win against Kuwait and are hopeful of a good result."

After the press meet, the boys and team management have visited the match venue at the afternoon. Before that they finished their regular practice at the FC Bunyodkor Academy Training Ground from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The national team of Kuwait is ranked 142nd on the FIFA ranking table where Bangladesh is ranked 187th.

Bangladesh boys will play their second match against the group round host Uzbekistan on 30 October while their third also last match is against Saudi Arabia on 2 November.









