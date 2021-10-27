Video
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:24 AM
Pori Moni gets fresh bail, next hearing Nov 15

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Film star Pori Moni comes out after appearing before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in a case under Narcotics Control Act on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known as Pori Moni, and two others have been granted bail in a narcotics case filed at Dhaka's Banani Police Station.
The case was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court after the submission of the chargesheet and on Tuesday, Pori Moni turned herself in to make a fresh bail plea.
Acting Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam accepted her plea and also fixed Nov 15 for the hearing on the indictment in the case.
Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi represented Pori Moni in court and requested a lengthy bail term, citing the actress' shooting schedule and commitments. Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal represented the state at the hearing but he did not oppose the bail plea. The hearing lasted for just seven minutes, with Pori Moni leaving the courtroom at 10:37 am.
On Oct 4, Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal of police's Criminal Investigation Department submitted the chargesheet against Pori Moni, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, both associates of the actress. The case was sent to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Oct 12. On Aug 4, RAB conducted a raid on Pori Moni's home in Banani
Road 12.     -bdnews24.com



