SC upholds death sentence of two murder convicts

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld a High Court verdict that had earlier upheld a death sentence to Shukur Ali in a case filed over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.

In another case, the apex court upheld an HC order that sentenced Mizanur Rahman to death in a case filed over killing Tahmina Sharmin Tania 14 years ago. Mizanur was hired to kill Tania by her husband.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division also commuted five convicts' death sentences to life term imprisonment in a case on charges of killing three people at Hathazari of Chattogram in 2003.

Besides, in the same case, the SC also upheld life imprisonment of three convicts among eight others.

The five-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdicts after hearing on three separate murder cases.

On January 30 in 2008, Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal convicted and sentenced Shukur to death in a case filed over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. The death reference of the judgement was later sent to the HC and the convict filed an appeal against the lower court judgement.











