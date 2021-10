COX'S BAZAR, Oct 26: A court here on Tuesday placed three accused on two-day remand in a case filed over the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah at a refugee camp in Ukhiya.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Helal Uddin passed the order after hearing a five-day remand plea of police. The accused are Md Rashid Murshid Amin, from Block-D8 of Kutupalong Camp-1 and Mohammad Anas and Nur Mohammad from Block-B of the same camp.