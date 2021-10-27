Nur floats Gana Adhikar Parishad

Nurul Haque Nur, former Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) on Tuesday floated a political party named 'Gana Adhikar Parishad'.

He announced the name of the party and launched it formally through a press conference in the central office of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad at Purana Paltan in the capital at around 12:00pm.

Economist Reza Kibria, who resigned from the General Secretary post of Gano Forum earlier, has been made Convener of the party while Nur has been made Member Secretary. Md Rashed Khan, Faruk Hasan, Shohrab Hossain, Abu Hanif, and Mahfuzur Rahman have been made joint conveners.

Most of the party leaders who got position in the committee are former leaders of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, a student body that emerged over the Quota Reform Movement in 2018. A convening committee comprising 83 members was formed to conduct the activities of the party. Dr Reza Kibria announced their names.

However, the committee will be extended later after discussing with the party members, said Nur.

The party has been formed under the joint initiative of Bangladesh Chhatra, Juba, Shramik and Peshajibi Adhikar Parishads.

Nurul Haque delivered the welcome speech and read out the announcement paper of the party. He alleged that the administration of not helping them although ensuring security of political procession and meeting is their duty.

Nur said, "Prioritising merit by reforming quota system in the job sectors and the establishment of safe roads and transportation system for communication, travel and movement hardly came to the notice of the rulers, policymakers and politicians of this country."

"Politicians and bureaucrats do not give any importance to such basic, urgent and humanitarian needs of the people," Nur added. "We launched the quota reform movement in a hostile atmosphere of slander, assault, torture, false charges, imprisonment and risk of life. The movement later received unprecedented student support across the country," he said.

Seeking support of the people of all stages, he said the party will work to bring reformation in different sectors in the country and abolish multilevel violence.

Dr Reza Kibria said the party will work for the right of the people.

Asked about the sources of fund to run political activities, he said they will raise fund from the mass people of the country.

The slogan of the party has been set as 'People's Right, Our Commitment' while the party will be led under the principles -- Democracy, Justice, Right and National Interest. Md Rashed Khan, joint convener of the convening committee uttered the principles and read out the draft of 21-point goal.

The goals include forming neutral government during polls, ensuring justice and good governance, increasing women's participation in education, jobs and politics, creating a fear-free environment for the minority groups, amending Article 70 of the constitution to bring equilibrium in the power, resisting corruption in all the sectors of the country, ensuring the freedom of speech and abolishing Digital Security Act and Official Secrecy Act.

At the eleventh hour of the press conference, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Ganasasthaya Kendra, attended the meeting and felicitated the members of the party. He said a great change will be brought through the hands of the organization.

During the announcement, a large number of leaders and activists of different district units and metropolitan units gathered at the office of the organization.





