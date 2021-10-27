Video
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
182 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

Some 182 more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 141 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 to hospitals outside Dhaka. According to the statistics, a total of 22,870 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 26. Among them, a total of 21,941 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 841. Of them, 768 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 154 are receiving it outside the capital.  The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 88 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 19 in October so far.
Among 22,870 infected, 4,673 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 26 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.






