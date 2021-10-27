Three of a family knifed to death in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 26: Unidentified miscreants killed three members of a family last night at Koyra upazila in Khulna.

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 38, his wife Beauty Khatun, 35 and their daughter Habiba Khatun Tony, 13, of village Bamia, under number-2 Bagali Union of Koyra upazila in the district.

Acting on a tip off, police of Koyra Police Station recovered the floating bodies in a pond beside Mazed House, a villager of Bamia around 8:30 am today (Tuesday).

Officer-in-Charge of Koyra Police Station (OC-Investigation) Md Shahadat Hossain told The Daily Observer, police recovered the bodies with brutal marks of sharp weapon injuries on the heads and faces of the victims around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

"Criminals might have killed them with sharp weapons in a planned way and dumped the bodies into the pond," the OC suspected.

Police couldn't find any clue to this planned murder, he said, adding that hectic operation has begun to nab the killers.

Abdus Samad Gazi, Chairman of Bagali Union Parishad, told this correspondent, Habibur was a day labourer. His wife was a housewife and their daughter was a student of Class VII. They were innocent families in the village, he added.

They might have been killed due to previous enmity, he suspected, adding that miscreants hacked the trio until death and dumped their bodies into a pond in a planned way. Police removed the bodies to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) morgue for autopsy.







