Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 1:23 AM
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Oct 26: A court here on Tuesday sentenced five people to death for killing a small trader at Muksudpur upazila in 2012.
The condemned convicts are Fakkar Sheikh, and Md Mehedi Hasan Sheikh, residents of Bhattacharya Kandi village, Sumon Saha, and Md Kawsar Fakir of Gohala, and Md Al Amin Molla of Sreejitpur, under the upazila. The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.
According to the prosecution, Dulal Sheikh was hacked to death by miscreants on the night of June 2 in 2012. His body was, later, dumped into the Kumer River.
The deceased's wife Sultana Begum, later, had lodged a murder case with Muksudpur Police Station.


