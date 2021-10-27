Video
Home Back Page

8 more Noakhali violence suspects arrested

Published : Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 26: Eight more persons have been arrested in connection with the recent attacks on temples, idols and properties of Hindus at Chowmuhani municipal area under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district.
Personnel from Sudhram, Hatiya, Sonaimuri and Begumganj police stations, the district DB, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them from different areas in the district on Monday night.
The arrested persons are Md Sumon, 33, general secretary of Ward No.7 under Sadar upazila's Dharmapur union unit BNP, Imran Hossain Nishan, 20, Md Rony, 28, and Md Akhtaruzzaman, 50, of Chowmuhani municipal area, Md Yusuf, 30, a BNP activist of the municipality, Rabiul Hossain alias Rony, 32, of Sonaimuri upazila, Md Shahedul Islam, 22, of Sadar upazila in Laxmipur, and Serajul Haque alias Bechu, 42, publicity secretary of Hatiya municipality unit BNP.
Superintendent of Noakhali police (SP) Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter at a press briefing at his office at about 11:00am on Tuesday.
A total of 130 persons have, so far, been arrested in 18 cases filed over the recent incidents, SP Shahidul said.
SP Shahidul also claimed that during initial questioning, Imran confessed that he along with several others looted Tk 1.35 lakh from the Ram Thakur Ashram Mandir at Chowmuhani Bazar on the day of the attack.
It may be mentioned that several thousands of unruly people brought out processions from different mosques at Chowmuhani town in Begumganj after Juma prayers on October 15 raising the allegation of keeping the holy Quran in Cumilla puja mandap.
Marching Chowmuhani DB Road (Feni-Noakhali Road), Bank Road and College Road, they launched attacks and vandalised houses and temples of Hindu community, leaving two persons dead. The victims were later identified as Jatan Saha, 42, and Pranto Chandra Das, 30.


