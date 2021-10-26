BNP leader, 10 other suspects arrested for  attacks on puja venues

NOAKHALI, Oct 25: Police have arrested 11 more people, including a BNP leader, in connection with the religiously motivated attack on a Hindu puja venue in Noakhali.

They were apprehended during raids at different

parts of the district over the last 24 hours, said Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.

On October 15, the last day of Durga Puja, the assailants attacked, vandalised and set fire on the places of worship and homes of Hindus in Noakhali's Choumuhani. A person died from cardiac arrest during the attacks while police recovered another body from a pond the next day. As many as 26 cases have been filed over the attacks, with police arresting 192 suspects so far, according to SP Shahidul. Among them, 63 are named in the case documents and 59 are unnamed suspects.

However, Abdur Rahman, the general secretary of the BNP Noakhali district chapter, said that leaders and activists of the party and its affiliates are being targeted and deliberately harassed over communal violence.

"Even though the incident took place in front of the law-enforcement agency, they failed miserably to bring it under control. Now they are arresting and harassing innocent leaders and workers of our party to cover up their failure."





