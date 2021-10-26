Evaly board meet today

The first meeting of the newly formed board of the Evaly, a controversial e-commerce platform, will be held on Tuesday and different issues will be discussed in the meeting, according to the Commerce Ministry sources.

Sources said that the

meeting will have preliminary discussions on the current status of Evaly, liabilities, amount of assets, management process and future plans.

When asked, the board's Managing Director (MD) Additional Secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon said that a meeting will be held at the Commerce Ministry at 11am on Tuesday.

Other members, including the chairman of the new board, will be present. This is the first meeting, discussions will be held on how to work as per the directions of the High Court.

He said, "Since the organization is in the interest of many ordinary people: So, we want to know how to save it. This is a big challenge for the board."

Sources said that the board will hold a general discussion on whether there is any legal impediment to the sale of Evaly to the jailed CEO Mohammad Russell.

An application was submitted to the company court on September 22 to form a committee to look after the Evaly's irregularities. In view of this, on October 18, the High Court constituted a five-member board headed by former Justice of the Appellate Division AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to manage the Evaly. The board was constituted by the High Court Bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.

Other members of the board are -- Md. Rezaul Ahsan, former secretary of the local government and rural development department, Mahbub Kabir Milon, former additional secretary, Fakhruddin Ahmed, a chartered accountant and Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, a lawyer who specializes in company law.

Bangladesh Bank prepared a report on Evaly last June in response to a letter from the Commerce Ministry. As a result, Evaly's current assets amount to Tk 65.17 crore. In contrast, the company's debt amount is Tk 403.70 crore.

Sources said that Evaly's chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Russell and chairman Shamima Nasrin are currently in jail on charges of embezzling and defrauding customers.





