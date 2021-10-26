Video
Cumilla Violence

Case handed over to CID

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Oct 25:  The case, filed over keeping the holy Quran at a puja mandap here in the city, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following an instruction from the Police Headquarters.
Additional Director General Md Jalal Uddin Ahmmed Chowdhury issued a letter in this regard on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, Hanuman's Gada (Mace), which went missing from Nanuar Dighi puja mandap, was recovered from a bush beside Darogabari Mazar on Sunday night based on information given by detained accused Iqbal Hossain.
Iqbal, who is currently on a 7-day remand, had allegedly planted the Quran on Hanuman's lap after carefully removing the Mace from the idol in the wee hours of October 13.
After being identified by police from security camera footages of the area, Iqbal was arrested in Cox's Bazar on October 21.
The temporary puja venue in Nanua Dighir Par
did not have a CCTV camera, but footage from a security camera at a nearby house showed Iqbal walking towards the puja venue from the Darogabari shrine of Shah Abdullah Gazipuri after 2:00am.
Footage shows the man carrying something resembling a book.  On his way back from the puja venue at 3:12am, he was seen carrying a replica of Hanuman's Gada. Locals said they found a copy of the Quran on the lap of Hanuman, a central character in the Hindu epic Ramayana, but his weapon was missing.
The Kotwali Police Station chief recovered the copy of the Quran after getting a call via the 999 national helpline. Police later arrested the man who published on Facebook a video of the officer with the Quran.
Several temples and puja venues in the city came under attack in the afternoon as tension mounted after the video went viral. Many shared the video calling for attacks on Hindu sites alleging sacrilege.
A total of nine cases have been filed over the anti-Hindu attacks in Cumilla, with police making over 50 arrests.


