Unregistered e-commerce cos to be ‘out of business’: Minister  

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that e-commerce companies will be 'out of business' if they fail to register.

Unique business identification numbers will be given to all traders, he said, adding that it will be implemented when if the ICT Department does all this,.

There is no cost to register.

The Minister told these while speaking at a press conference at his Secretariat office in Dhaka after an inter-ministerial meeting on

e-commerce business.

Telecommunications and ICT Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and other high officials of different ministries and organisations were present at the meeting.

The Commerce Minister said the Central Logistics Tracking Platform (CLTP) needs to be set up for legal checks. The Central Management Complaint System, if anyone has a complaint somewhere, will come here. The ICT Department will do this in the next three months. They will give follow-up in the next two to three weeks.

He said Jubok and Destiny have immovable property, which they could not take away. They took some cash. In the legal process, if the property is released, if the price is found, it can be given if the court orders. However, many properties of these institutions have been seized.

The Commerce Minister said that a total of Tk 214 crore, which now remains stuck at payment gateways due to technical glitches during transactions of different e-commerce companies, will be returned to the customers within the next three months.

He also said that the central bank has been working in this regard.

"Decision to refund money stuck in escrow services will be completed in the next three months. The ICT Division will provide the details of respective software in this regard in the next two weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that no new law or authority is needed to govern the e-commerce sector as existing laws are sufficient in this regard.









