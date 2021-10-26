South Asian nations should work together: Hasina



Newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: PID

She said this when newly-appointed Pakistani High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said the Prime Minister said the cardinal principle of Bangladesh's foreign policy enunciated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is 'Friendship to all, malice to none'.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran said Pakistan wants to promote relations with Bangladesh and presented an original copy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's

message.

He also presented a photo album, the photo of the painting and video footage of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Pakistan as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu attended the OIC Summit held in Lahore, Pakistan on February 24, 1974.

The Prime Minister thanked the High Commissioner for handing over the historic souvenir related to the memories of

Bangabandhu, the Father of the Nation.

She appreciated the publication of the calligraphy book in Bangla by Pakistan on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present. -UNB











