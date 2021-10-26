Video
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Front Page

Covid-19: 5 more die, 289 new cases detected

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed five more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,828. Some 289 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,567,981.   
Besides, 413 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.69 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,531,740, according to a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.39 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.31 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 832 labs across the country tested 20,773 samples.
Among the five deceased, two each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one died in Khulna division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,819 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,009 were women.
Around 40.28 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 20.59 million have taken both doses. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.






