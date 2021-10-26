

Khaleda undergoes biopsy after surgery of small lump: Fakhrul

Fakhrul Islam said this at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "A small lump (one and a half centimeters) was found in Khaleda Zia's body. It has been removed by a minor surgery. In addition to testing in the country, samples will be sent to the United States. It may take 21 days for the results to come from USA. At present her physical condition is good," he added.

BNP Secretary General said, "After the operation, Khaleda Zia spoke with her eldest son Tareq Rahman and younger brother Shamim Iskander. She also spoke to Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sinthi, wife of Arafat Rahman Koko, who was present at the hospital. Doctors say BNP Chairperson is no longer in danger."

Khaleda Zia's medical team member and BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, "The medical board's advice was to take her (Khaleda Zia) out of the country. The family had appealed to the government in August but the government did not allow her."

"She was recently admitted to the hospital (Evercare Hospital) on October 12 due to a slight fever," he said and added, "A minor operation was performed on Khaleda Zia's body today. Now she is fine." About the biopsy report, BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, "It would take at least 72 hours for the test in Bangladesh. Nothing can be said before that."

Khaleda Zia was taken to the operation theater on Monday (October 25) at 1:15pm. According to medical sources, Khaleda Zia is being given antibiotics to control her body temperature.

Kidney problems have increased again, there is also a deficiency of hemoglobin in the blood. In the meantime, multiple health check-ups are being done due to intermittent fever.

Meanwhile another report says, late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Sayeda Sharmila Rahman Shithi has visited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital.

She came to Dhaka on Sunday and went to the hospital around 9:15pm to meet her mother-in-law there, said a BNP source. Koko was the younger son of the BNP chairperson.







