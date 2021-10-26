Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Front Page

HC asks govt to provide gas in residential areas

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why direction would not be given to provide gas connection in the residential areas.
The court issued another rule as to why the decision to return the money without a gas connection to the residents would not be declared illegal.
It also wanted to know why the government's inaction in providing gas connections to the residents
would not be declared illegal.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rules following a writ petition filed collectively on October 4 by Chattogram Gas, Power and Water Consumer Unity President Alamgir Nur and Secretary-General AKM Oliullah Haque and a customer Md Nurul Alam challenging a government decision that decided not to provide gas connection in residential areas.
Senior Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources, Chairman of Petrobangla, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Ltd, Managing Director of Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd and Managing Director of Bakhrabad Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd has been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Lawyer Ozi Ullah along with Adv Azim Uddin Patwari and Afroza Sultana appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State during the hearing.
On April 26 this year, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources decided that those who deposited money against the demand note would be refunded the money after cross-checking gas
connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$100b a year pledged to help poorer countries fight climate change
A cloud of dust filling the air remains a nuisance for commuters
BNP leader, 10 other suspects arrested for  attacks on puja venues
Greenhouse gas levels hit record, UN warns world ‘way off track’
Evaly board meet today
Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
Case handed over to CID
Unregistered e-commerce cos to be ‘out of business’: Minister  


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft