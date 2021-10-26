HC asks govt to provide gas in residential areas

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why direction would not be given to provide gas connection in the residential areas.

The court issued another rule as to why the decision to return the money without a gas connection to the residents would not be declared illegal.

It also wanted to know why the government's inaction in providing gas connections to the residents

would not be declared illegal.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rules following a writ petition filed collectively on October 4 by Chattogram Gas, Power and Water Consumer Unity President Alamgir Nur and Secretary-General AKM Oliullah Haque and a customer Md Nurul Alam challenging a government decision that decided not to provide gas connection in residential areas.

Senior Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources, Chairman of Petrobangla, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Ltd, Managing Director of Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd and Managing Director of Bakhrabad Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd has been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer Ozi Ullah along with Adv Azim Uddin Patwari and Afroza Sultana appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State during the hearing.

On April 26 this year, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources decided that those who deposited money against the demand note would be refunded the money after cross-checking gas

