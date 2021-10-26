Crisis of anaesthesiologists impedes proper treatment

Despite various steps taken for the development of country's medical sector including appointment of doctors, the crisis of anaesthesiologists (anaesthesia doctors) is still acute. Bangladesh is not even close to the number of anaesthesiologists according to international standards. In the developed world where there are 20 anaesthesiologists for one lakh patients, there is only one in the country.

According to the World Federation of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA), an international body of anaesthesia practitioners said that one lakh patients require five anaesthesiologists. But in the country anaesthesiologists is comparatively very low. Therefore, expert doctors have urged the government to consider the matter seriously.

Especially, when Covid-19 infections were on the rise, the lack of anaesthesiologists for treating patients in the ICU was an eye opener. It is also known that many hospitals stopped surgery due to lack of anaesthesiologists during the rise of the pandemic.

Later, the government quickly appointed 409 doctors as junior consultants in the anaesthesiology department.

According to the Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists, there are about 3,000 anaesthesiologists in different categories in the country, both in public and private sectors. Of these, the number of anaesthesiologists in government hospitals is about a thousand.

According to the society, out of the total anaesthesiologists, about 1,800 doctors belong to the society. Most of them are working as regular anaesthesiologists. But in order to maintain the quality of medical services, leaders of the organization think that there should be 5 anaesthesiologists for per one lakh patients.

At the same time, the experienced doctors think that the quality treatment will increase if skilled anaesthesiologists are developed.

Prof Dr Debabrata Banik, President of Anaesthesiologists Association and a physicians of the Department of Anaesthesia of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "Short and long term plans have been submitted to the government to overcome this

crisis. A number of physicians have already been recruited in response to the short-term plan but still have some problems with appointment. I hope the government will take the matter seriously."

Medical experts said a surgeon basically performs a surgery on patient. Although he does not have much work to do at the end of the surgery, the work of an anaesthesiologist begins by anesthetizing the patient before the operation. The anaesthesiologist still has to keep a close eye on the patient when the surgeon performs the surgery as the patient may feel pain even during the operation. An operation is successful only when the patient regains consciousness painlessly. If the anaesthesiologist is a little careless, the patient may die. If a patient needs to be taken to the ICU, an anaesthesiologist has to play an important role there as well.

"Half of the postgraduate anaesthesiologists are working in government and half in private hospitals. In addition, some are serving after getting six months or one year of training. But in the developed world, there are anaesthesiologists who specialize in different subjects to provide the best services to a patient," Dr Debabrata added. The doctor thinks that the patients will benefit if new posts are created shortly and doctors are appointed in the light of the demand.

Kawsar Sardar, general secretary of the Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists and a doctor at BIRDEM Hospital, said, "There is a severe shortage of anaesthesiologists.

According to the data of 2016, there were 0.73 anaesthesiologists in the country against one lakh patients. Now maybe it has 1 for one lakh people. But it is much lower than the standard. This number should be increased to five at least."





