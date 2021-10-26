Mass C-19 vaccination with 2nd dose starts Oct 28

The nationwide mass inoculation campaign for second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will start on October 28, a month after the similar campaign for the first dose on September 28 marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS came up with the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday.

As many as 6,758,992 doses were administrated on September 28, and 1,334,244 doses were administrated on September 29.

According to the DGHS, as part of the special Covid-19 vaccination

campaign across the country, the second dose will be administered on Thursday, October 28.

On that day, a special Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be held in all city corporations, municipalities and upazilas across the country and only the second dose will be administrated during the campaign.

Before September 28, the government announced the first phase of mass vaccination from August 7. However, the government could not continue the activity for more than five days due to the vaccine crisis. At that time, the Health Minister said the mass vaccination programme would resume when the expected number of vaccine doses becomes available.



