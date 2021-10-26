Video
Nur floats political party today

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
DU Correspondent

Nurul Haque Nur, former Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and coordinator of Bangladesh Chhatra, Juba, Shramik and Peshajibi Adhikar Parishad, will float a political party today (October 26).
Nur confirmed the matter to The Daily Observer on Monday over phone.
A message sent by Abu Hanif, former joint convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad on Monday said the political party will be formed under the initiative of Bangladesh Chhatra, Juba, Shramik and Peshajibi Adhikar Parishad.
It further said the party will be launched in their office at Old Paltan in the capital at a press conference at 11:00am.



Nur floats political party today
