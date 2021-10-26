European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid arrives today

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic will arrive Dhaka today on a three-day visit to see the situation at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar in person and to discuss ways of further cooperation on humanitarian issues.

"It includes visits to the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and disaster preparedness initiatives in Dhaka and surrounding areas. However, he will meet senior government figures, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," according to a release from the Embassy of the European Union in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

His visit will focus on DG ECHO (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations)-supported activities. ECHO has delivered almost 30 million euro in support to Bangladesh so far this year, the release added.





