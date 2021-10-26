IU resumes in-person classes

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Oct 25: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia resumed in-person classes on Monday after about 18 months of closure due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision of resuming physical classes was taken at the university's 263rd syndicate meeting held on the campus in October 4.

The classes are being held maintaining health guidelines.

The university reopened all the halls for its residential students on October 9.

The university authorities allowed only those students, who had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, to enter the halls. -UNB