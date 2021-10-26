2 bikers killed in Ctg road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25: Two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured as a covered van hit their vehicles in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Sunday.

The deceased are Sakhawat Hossain ,25, and Sajjad Hossain,18.

The incident took place on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in front of Amirabad Rajmahal Community Center in the upazila in the morning.

Dohazari Highway Police Officer-in charge Abdur Rob said four youths were travelling by two motorbikes when the covered van hit them from behind.

Sakhawat Hossain died on the spot while the injured three were rushed to the emergency unit of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared Sajjad dead.



