12 kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport

Customs officials on Monday seized 104 gold bars worth some Tk8.44 crore from an aircraft at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

According to a press release of the Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, a team of customs officials, tipped off, searched the cargo hold of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dubai around 9.15am.

Later, the officials found 104 gold bars weighing 12 kg in three packets hidden in the cargo hole of the aircraft.

The gold bars were brought for 'smuggling' purposes to avoid duty fees. However, no one was identified, according to customs intelligence sources.

Processes are underway to file a case in

this regard, said the release. -UNB









