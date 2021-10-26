Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home City News

SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

SYLHET, Oct 25: After nearly 19 months of Covid-forced closure, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) welcomed back its residential students to the dormitories with flowers and banners.
Only vaccinated final-year honours and master's students were allowed to enter the dormitories after showing valid documents and proof of receiving at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Students of other sessions will gradually be allowed to enter the residential halls in phases within the next few days. SUST Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed welcomed back the students after joining a ceremony virtually in the television room of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.
Provosts of the five SUST dormitories were present at the function.
VC Farid Uddin said, "Health guidelines will be strictly maintained inside the dorms. We (authority) will be vigilant in ensuring that no one illegally occupies the dormitory seats."
The agency correspondent found students in a cheerful mood as they were waiting to enter their second home after a long hiatus.
Sajjad Bhuiyan, a first-year master's student of the university's Political Studies department, said, "After a long break, we have been able to enter our residential halls. The good management of the hall authorities has fascinated us."
Physical classes are likely to begin in some departments from the first week of November. However, online classes will continue, university authorities said earlier.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU resumes in-person classes
2 bikers killed in Ctg road crash
Islami Foundation organised a seminar and discussion
12 kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
DMP arrests 59 for selling drugs
CCC Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly fines Cafe of Chittagong Medical College
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen
25pc of population given at least first Covid shot


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft