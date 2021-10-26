Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Avoid consanguineous marriage

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Dear Sir
A review article published in International Journal of Current Research in Medical Sciences and the article title is 'Consanguineous marriages & Risk Factors'. Consanguineous marriage refers to marriage between closely related people, especially between first or second cousins. According to this article, While most western countries, as well as Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, do allow cousin marriage, it is banned in Taiwan, North and South Korea, Philippines, China, and 24 out of the 50 US sates.

There is one universal 'language' that may just help us to give a definite answer to this highly controversial issue, and that is genetics! Biology (genetics, to be precise), clearly discourages such unions, because children born to parents who are closely related, such as first or second cousins, are more likely to have genetic diseases or disorders. Cousins share similar genetic elements, and if one member of the family is carrier of a certain genetic disease, odds are, other members, especially cousins, may also be latent carriers. And when two carriers mate, chances of the offspring being born with that disease is significantly higher.

All these biological terms and aspects may be hard to comprehend for the general population who are not affiliated much with biology. So, Government should raise awareness on some basic facts of genes and heredity to make things more relatable to public.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Avoid consanguineous marriage
Time for a consolidated Russian-Chinese approach to modernize and reform UN
Stop throwing stones at moving trains and travelling on roof
“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!
Student re-engagement after a long interval of Covid-19
Communal conflict in Bangladesh: Solutions require trust
Ensuring equitable access to public services
Taliban win backing for aid, engagement at Moscow meeting


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft