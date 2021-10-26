Avoid consanguineous marriage

Dear Sir

A review article published in International Journal of Current Research in Medical Sciences and the article title is 'Consanguineous marriages & Risk Factors'. Consanguineous marriage refers to marriage between closely related people, especially between first or second cousins. According to this article, While most western countries, as well as Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, do allow cousin marriage, it is banned in Taiwan, North and South Korea, Philippines, China, and 24 out of the 50 US sates.



There is one universal 'language' that may just help us to give a definite answer to this highly controversial issue, and that is genetics! Biology (genetics, to be precise), clearly discourages such unions, because children born to parents who are closely related, such as first or second cousins, are more likely to have genetic diseases or disorders. Cousins share similar genetic elements, and if one member of the family is carrier of a certain genetic disease, odds are, other members, especially cousins, may also be latent carriers. And when two carriers mate, chances of the offspring being born with that disease is significantly higher.



All these biological terms and aspects may be hard to comprehend for the general population who are not affiliated much with biology. So, Government should raise awareness on some basic facts of genes and heredity to make things more relatable to public.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID