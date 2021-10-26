

Stop throwing stones at moving trains and travelling on roof



Discussions have started after the death of two passengers in the roof of the Jamalpur-bound commuter train. The various failures of the railway authorities in the safety of the passengers on the train are coming up. The two passengers died on the roof of the Dewanganj-Dhaka bound commuter train after passing through Mymensingh city. Eyewitnesses and their family members claimed that the two were killed by the kidnappers. Railway police initially denied the robbery and brought up the issue of injuries on the railway bridge, but later said they thought the miscreants had died as a result of the injuries.



Residents and passengers of the district complained that the railway authorities failed to ensure the safety of train passengers in Mymensingh area. Incidents like snatching and pickpocketing always happen here. Although there is manpower to ensure the overall safety of the train, due to proper supervision and officials and employees involved in making unethical profits, accidents are happening on the train.



Government has spent about Tk 64,000 crore on railway development in the last 11 years. About 13,000 new manpower has been recruited. Even then, rail accidents are not decreasing. A team of employees works every two to two and a half kilometres to maintain the railway. This team includes employees of various positions including key-man, weman, gang-man. Thus there is manpower at each level with specific responsibilities for railway safety.



Led by the PWI, even more senior officials are supposed to monitor the railways in regular trolleys. From source of information, the railways have hired people to see if every inch of rail line is safe and proper. There are several levels of testing to ensure that the engine-coach is safe before each ride. But still security of the passengers is not ensured.



Railway sources said that this system of keeping the railways safe is not working properly. Besides, travelling on the roof of the train and throwing stones at the moving train are causing fatal incidents. Climbing on the roof of the train endangers the life of the passengers, there is a risk of paralysis or there is a risk of death due to electrocution. Railway authorities have also acknowledged their failure to provide safety. According to them, the authorities are struggling to cope with the pressure of the train passengers. Many passengers climbed on the roof as they cannot find a place in the carriage. Railway officials intervene but they do not obey.



According to section 129 of the Railway Act of 1890, if a person endangers the life of a passenger by dangerous or reckless act or negligence, he may be liable to imprisonment for up to one year or fine or both. Those who travel on the roof and those who encourage and support travel are equally guilty. There is a high risk of accidents due to travelling on the roof. Deaths were also heard falling from the roof. As well as travelling on the roof, the movement of trains was disrupted and valuable government resources were damaged.



In addition, small and big accidents happen when a tree is hit due to travelling on the roof. Some are sitting on hobbies, some are not getting tickets. It is not only during the various festivals that the issue of travelling on the roof of the train can be noticed. Throughout the year, passengers on local trains travel on the roof. In addition, many unsuspecting passengers travel illegally on the buffer and engine of the train. The review shows that the trend of travelling on the roof of the train is most on the trains in the north-west.



Authorities must take a firm stand to prevent travel on roof of the train at the risk of life. Under no circumstances can a discount be given. If the fine can be doubled to tk 50, passengers can be prevented from climbing on the roof. Zero tolerance policy has to be adopted for travelling on the roof of the train. Most importantly, it will be easier to get rid of this problem if we can increase people's awareness.



Meetings and seminars have to be organized. If necessary, leaflets should be distributed and awareness should be raised by miking. As is commonly seen, many climbed to the roof through the doors and windows of the moving train. Many roof passengers also defecate in the water tank on the roof of the train. It is difficult to stop such activities without public awareness.



Human habits do not go away easily. Although there is a law on the subject, due to habitual reasons, the law does not have much effect. In addition to the strictness of law enforcement, people's habits need to be changed through public awareness programs. Recently, miscreants threw stones at the Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express train. The window glass of the engine room was broken and the glass got stuck in both the eyes of the assistant train driver. He is currently on the verge of losing one of his eyes.



It is important to raise social awareness to prevent stone throwing to moving trains. Campaign programs can be carried out through local public representatives. Imam Sahib can inform the public about this in his Friday statement in the mosque. Special attention should be paid to strengthen the security of railways, increase the manpower of railways etc. The security forces including the railway police should always be vigilant in every train. In a short time, the railway police will have to find the culprits through an impartial and impartial investigation and ensure maximum punishment for the culprits as per the law.



Bangladesh Railway Act (1890) stipulates a fine of Tk 10,000 for throwing stones at a moving train, as well as imprisonment for 10 years. If any other passenger dies, section 302 of the Penal Code provides for execution and if the stone-thrower is a minor, his guardian must be punished. Awareness of such criminal activities should be raised in the society as well as in the family. Throwing stones causes multiple damages to the victims as well as the state.



So let us inspire others to refrain from throwing stones at the moving train for the welfare of the family, society and the country. We want authorities concerned pay more attention to stop this trend.

Md Atikur Rahman, Columnist and Former Head of PRD at BUFT









